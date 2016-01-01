See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Decatur, AL
Dr. Kirk Jackson, MD

Internal Medicine
3.2 (20)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kirk Jackson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED|University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.

Dr. Jackson works at MDVIP - Decatur, Alabama in Decatur, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Decatur, Alabama
    2506 Danville Rd SW # 101, Decatur, AL 35603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 215-1333

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Difficulty With Walking
Muscle Weakness
Gait Abnormality
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atrophic Vaginitis
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Carotid Ultrasound
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Cervicitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Cholesterol Diseases
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cryosurgery for Skin Lesions
Cushing's Syndrome
Cystic Fibrosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dysentery
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Echocardiography
Elbow Sprain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Food Poisoning
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Warts
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Graves' Disease
Gynecomastia
Hammer Toe
Hashimoto's Disease
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
Hip Pointer Injuries
Histoplasmosis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperaldosteronism
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders
Lipoprotein Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Potassium Deficiency
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Ultrasound, Abdominal Aortic Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Kirk Jackson, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1316977945
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of So Al Hosps
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED|University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Decatur Morgan Hospital

