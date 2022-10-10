Overview

Dr. Kirk James, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. James works at Charlotte Medical Clinic in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.