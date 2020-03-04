Overview of Dr. Kirk Jeffreys, MD

Dr. Kirk Jeffreys, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi.



Dr. Jeffreys works at EYECARE PROFESSIONALS in Jackson, MS with other offices in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Keratitis and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.