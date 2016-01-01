Dr. Kirk Johnson, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirk Johnson, DMD
Overview of Dr. Kirk Johnson, DMD
Dr. Kirk Johnson, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Twin Falls, ID.
Dr. Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental532 Pole Line Rd, Twin Falls, ID 83301 Directions (844) 225-2437
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Guardian
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Scion Dental
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
About Dr. Kirk Johnson, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1013139567
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.