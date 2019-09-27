See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Oxford, MS
Dr. Kirk Kinard, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kirk Kinard, DO

Pain Medicine
3.9 (18)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kirk Kinard, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi and Panola Medical Center.

Dr. Kinard works at Willow Pain and Wellness, LLC. in Oxford, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Moacir Schnapp, MD
Dr. Moacir Schnapp, MD
4.0 (71)
View Profile
Dr. Matthew Kangas, MD
Dr. Matthew Kangas, MD
4.8 (29)
View Profile
Dr. Bradley Wargo, DO
Dr. Bradley Wargo, DO
3.9 (14)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Willow Pain and Wellness
    2215 Jefferson Davis Dr, Oxford, MS 38655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 638-0462

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi
  • Panola Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Wellness and Integrative Medicine Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • POMCO Group

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kinard?

    Sep 27, 2019
    Dr. Kinard has performed three procedures on my combined neck and lower back. Dr.Kinard is very gentle. During my procedures I was relaxed, alert and comforted with the ease he generates. Each step was clearly and concisely spoken to me start to finish. I have had procedures done before by other Medical professionals and I can tell you Dr. Kinard is the best! There is nothing like nerve pain to be alleviated and instantly! Thank you Dr. Kinard and staff!
    Michele — Sep 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kirk Kinard, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kirk Kinard, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kinard to family and friends

    Dr. Kinard's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kinard

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kirk Kinard, DO.

    About Dr. Kirk Kinard, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376740803
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Millsaps College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kirk Kinard, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kinard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kinard works at Willow Pain and Wellness, LLC. in Oxford, MS. View the full address on Dr. Kinard’s profile.

    Dr. Kinard has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kinard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kirk Kinard, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.