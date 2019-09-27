Overview

Dr. Kirk Kinard, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi and Panola Medical Center.



Dr. Kinard works at Willow Pain and Wellness, LLC. in Oxford, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.