Dr. Kirk Kinard, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirk Kinard, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kirk Kinard, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi and Panola Medical Center.
Dr. Kinard works at
Locations
Willow Pain and Wellness2215 Jefferson Davis Dr, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 638-0462
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi
- Panola Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kinard?
Dr. Kinard has performed three procedures on my combined neck and lower back. Dr.Kinard is very gentle. During my procedures I was relaxed, alert and comforted with the ease he generates. Each step was clearly and concisely spoken to me start to finish. I have had procedures done before by other Medical professionals and I can tell you Dr. Kinard is the best! There is nothing like nerve pain to be alleviated and instantly! Thank you Dr. Kinard and staff!
About Dr. Kirk Kinard, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1376740803
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Millsaps College
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kinard accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kinard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kinard works at
Dr. Kinard has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kinard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.