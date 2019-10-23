Dr. Kirk Kinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirk Kinberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kirk Kinberg, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Albion, NE. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medince and is affiliated with Boone County Health Center, Bryan East Campus, Great Plains Health, Mary Lanning Healthcare, Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems, Regional West Medical Center and West Holt Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Boone County Health Center723 W Fairview St, Albion, NE 68620 Directions (402) 464-5969
Children and Adolescent Clinic, P.C.2115 N Kansas Ave, Hastings, NE 68901 Directions (402) 464-5969
Grand Island Ear, nose and Throat Clinic, P.C.704 N Alpha St, Grand Island, NE 68803 Directions (402) 464-5969
Fitzpatrick Ear, Nose & Throat Clinic, P.C.801 William Ave, North Platte, NE 69101 Directions (402) 464-5969
Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates, P.C.600 N Cotner Blvd Ste 208, Lincoln, NE 68505 Directions (402) 464-5969
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone County Health Center
- Bryan East Campus
- Great Plains Health
- Mary Lanning Healthcare
- Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems
- Regional West Medical Center
- West Holt Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr.Kinberg, he is very nice and really cares about you as PT. I find he cares about all PT. needs and is willing to explain every thing!!
- Allergy & Immunology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- University of Nebraska College of Medince
Dr. Kinberg works at
