See All Allergists & Immunologists in Albion, NE
Dr. Kirk Kinberg, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kirk Kinberg, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.6 (7)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kirk Kinberg, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Albion, NE. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medince and is affiliated with Boone County Health Center, Bryan East Campus, Great Plains Health, Mary Lanning Healthcare, Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems, Regional West Medical Center and West Holt Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kinberg works at Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates, P.C. in Albion, NE with other offices in Hastings, NE, Grand Island, NE, North Platte, NE and Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Boone County Health Center
    723 W Fairview St, Albion, NE 68620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 464-5969
  2. 2
    Children and Adolescent Clinic, P.C.
    2115 N Kansas Ave, Hastings, NE 68901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 464-5969
  3. 3
    Grand Island Ear, nose and Throat Clinic, P.C.
    704 N Alpha St, Grand Island, NE 68803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 464-5969
  4. 4
    Fitzpatrick Ear, Nose & Throat Clinic, P.C.
    801 William Ave, North Platte, NE 69101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 464-5969
  5. 5
    Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates, P.C.
    600 N Cotner Blvd Ste 208, Lincoln, NE 68505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 464-5969

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boone County Health Center
  • Bryan East Campus
  • Great Plains Health
  • Mary Lanning Healthcare
  • Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems
  • Regional West Medical Center
  • West Holt Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Additive Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Sulfonamide Allergy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kinberg?

    Oct 23, 2019
    I would highly recommend Dr.Kinberg, he is very nice and really cares about you as PT. I find he cares about all PT. needs and is willing to explain every thing!!
    — Oct 23, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kirk Kinberg, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kirk Kinberg, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kinberg to family and friends

    Dr. Kinberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kinberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kirk Kinberg, MD.

    About Dr. Kirk Kinberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316909260
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Nebraska Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska College of Medince
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kirk Kinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kinberg has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kirk Kinberg, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.