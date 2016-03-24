Dr. Kirk Laman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirk Laman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kirk Laman, DO
Dr. Kirk Laman, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES ANTIGUA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fannin Regional Hospital, Mclaren Greater Lansing and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.
Dr. Laman works at
Dr. Laman's Office Locations
Buckhead/Piedmont Hospital15 Reinhardt College Pkwy Ste 110, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (404) 605-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Fannin Regional Hospital
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laman?
Was very professional and informative. Took appropriate amount of time answering my questions and explaining the outcome of the test performed in there office a few days earlier.
About Dr. Kirk Laman, DO
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1154329928
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES ANTIGUA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laman has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Laman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.