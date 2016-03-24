Overview of Dr. Kirk Laman, DO

Dr. Kirk Laman, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES ANTIGUA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fannin Regional Hospital, Mclaren Greater Lansing and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.



Dr. Laman works at Piedmont Hospital in Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.