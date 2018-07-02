Overview of Dr. Kirk Levy, MD

Dr. Kirk Levy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Levy works at Kirk Levy, MD in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Gait Abnormality and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.