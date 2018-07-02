Dr. Kirk Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirk Levy, MD
Overview of Dr. Kirk Levy, MD
Dr. Kirk Levy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Levy works at
Dr. Levy's Office Locations
Kirk Levy, MD25 Rockwood Pl, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 894-5805
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My experience with Dr. Kirk Levy has been excellent. This is a knowledgeable and extremely competent neurologist. It is not too common nowadays to find a doctor that will actually listen to you. You know, compassion and empathy is not a standard in medical care in America. Due to my conditions, narcolepsy and pernicious anemia, I’ve had especially difficult times as a head of household, dad, and as a working professional. Dr. Kirk Levy is a true doctor, a compassionate being, a caring physician.
About Dr. Kirk Levy, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, French
- 1023077393
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Mi Hosps & Hlth Ctrs, Clinical Neurophysiology Barnes-Jewish Hosp-S Campus, Neurology Winthrop-University Hosp, Internal Medicine
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Gait Abnormality and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levy speaks French.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
