Dr. Kirk Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirk Lin, MD
Overview
Dr. Kirk Lin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Dr. Lin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Fremont Main Lab3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 490-1222
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?
Dr Lin is extremely thorough with an excellent bedside manner. I saw him at a time in my life where I needed aggressive treatment and he did not hesitate for a min. He is kind and compassionate and explains everything so that his patients understand what’s going on. I highly recommend Dr Lin
About Dr. Kirk Lin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1609102615
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.