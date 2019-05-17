Overview of Dr. Kirk Maes, MD

Dr. Kirk Maes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sebastian River Medical Center.



Dr. Maes works at Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center in Sebastian, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.