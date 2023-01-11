Overview of Dr. Kirk McCullough, MD

Dr. Kirk McCullough, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. McCullough works at Jon E Browne in Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.