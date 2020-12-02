Dr. Kirk McMurtry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMurtry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirk McMurtry, MD
Overview of Dr. Kirk McMurtry, MD
Dr. Kirk McMurtry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center, UPMC Harrisburg and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. McMurtry works at
Dr. McMurtry's Office Locations
-
1
Bmab 3 Pinnacle Health Hospital205 S Front St, Harrisburg, PA 17104 Directions (717) 231-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- UPMC Harrisburg
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McMurtry?
Dr. Mcmurtry was very knowledgeable and compassionate. I would recommend without hesitation.
About Dr. Kirk McMurtry, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1134186976
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMurtry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMurtry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMurtry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMurtry works at
Dr. McMurtry has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMurtry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. McMurtry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMurtry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMurtry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMurtry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.