Dr. Kirk Mendez, MD
Dr. Kirk Mendez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas - Houston, TX|University Of Texas Med School At Hospital and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Bone and Joint Specialists - Crimson2680 Crimson Canyon Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128
Hospital Affiliations
MountainView Hospital
Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
University Medical Center
Valley Hospital Medical Center
Had a visit with Dr. Mendez on Nov 29. I thought I needed rotator cuff surgery. Dr. Mendez gave me the good news that I didn't need surgery. He then gave me the bad news that I had to exercise the shoulder to alleviate the pain. On my first visit he gave me a shot in my knee and it is still doing well. The doctor is very compent and his is advice is well received. Thank you doctor.
Orthopedic Surgery
22 years of experience
English, Spanish
NPI: 1861693855
Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College School of Medicine - Houston, TX
Stanford University|Stanford University - Stanford, CA
Stanford University Medical Center
University of Texas - Houston, TX|University Of Texas Med School At Hospital
