Dr. Kirk Mendez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas - Houston, TX|University Of Texas Med School At Hospital and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Mendez works at Bone and Joint Specialists - Crimson in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.