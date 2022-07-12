Overview of Dr. Kirk Morey, MD

Dr. Kirk Morey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital.



Dr. Morey works at Des Peres Eye Center in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.