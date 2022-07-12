Dr. Kirk Morey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirk Morey, MD
Dr. Kirk Morey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital.
Des Peres Eye Center12990 Manchester Rd Ste 202, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 432-6137
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
Been with Dr. Morey for years. He's very knowledgeable and professional. I have full trust in his opinions.
- Saint Louis University
- St Vincent Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Purdue University
