Dr. Kirk Parr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kirk Parr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, IU Health Methodist Hospital, Marion General Hospital and Witham Health Services.
Dr. Parr works at
Locations
1
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent The Heart Center of Indiana10590 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 743-5835
2
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Avon Cardiology9166 E US Highway 36, Indianapolis, IN 46234 Directions (317) 743-5834
3
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Lebanon Cardiology1310 S Lebanon St, Lebanon, IN 46052 Directions (765) 273-3945
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my life!
About Dr. Kirk Parr, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1932178571
Education & Certifications
- IU Health Methodist
- IU Health Methodist
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
- Witham Health Services
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Parr works at
Dr. Parr has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Parr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parr.
