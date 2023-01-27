Overview

Dr. Kirk Parr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, IU Health Methodist Hospital, Marion General Hospital and Witham Health Services.



Dr. Parr works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent The Heart Center of Indiana in Carmel, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN and Lebanon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.