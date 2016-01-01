Dr. Kirk Ripley, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ripley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirk Ripley, DDS
Overview
Dr. Kirk Ripley, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Ripley works at
Locations
-
1
Ripley Orthodontics8849 Shelby St Ste A2, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 520-5816
-
2
Ripley Orthodontics9750 Lantern Rd, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 520-5817
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ripley?
About Dr. Kirk Ripley, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1225148091
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ripley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ripley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ripley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ripley works at
716 patients have reviewed Dr. Ripley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ripley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ripley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ripley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.