Dr. Kirk Russ, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (1)
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kirk Russ, MD

Dr. Kirk Russ, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with UAB Hospital.

Dr. Russ works at UALAAL-CARDIAC MRI in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Russ' Office Locations

  1
    Boshell Research Building
    1808 7TH AVE S, Birmingham, AL 35233 (205) 934-4232
  2
    University of Alabama At Birmingham Medicine
    1720 2ND AVE S, Birmingham, AL 35233 (205) 934-9666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UAB Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastritis
Dysphagia
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastritis
Dysphagia

Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastritis
Dysphagia
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Diabetes Type 2
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Reflux Esophagitis
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Genital Warts
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hidradenitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Itchy Skin
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Malnutrition
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Polyneuropathy
Raynaud's Disease
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Testicular Dysfunction
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 06, 2021
    Dr. Russ is by far the best GI/IBD specialist I have ever had. He is caring, kind, and patient. UAB and Birmingham are both very lucky to have him, and I will greatly miss having him as my gastroenterologist when we move out of state
    — Dec 06, 2021
    About Dr. Kirk Russ, MD

    Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1083971121
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Uab Hospital
    Residency
    Uab Hospital
    Internship
    Uab Hospital
    Medical Education
    University of Mississippi School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russ has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Russ accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Russ has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Russ has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russ on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Russ has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russ.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russ, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russ appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

