Dr. Russ has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirk Russ, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kirk Russ, MD
Dr. Kirk Russ, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with UAB Hospital.
Dr. Russ' Office Locations
1
Boshell Research Building1808 7TH AVE S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-4232
2
University of Alabama At Birmingham Medicine1720 2ND AVE S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-9666
Hospital Affiliations
- UAB Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Russ is by far the best GI/IBD specialist I have ever had. He is caring, kind, and patient. UAB and Birmingham are both very lucky to have him, and I will greatly miss having him as my gastroenterologist when we move out of state
About Dr. Kirk Russ, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1083971121
Education & Certifications
- Uab Hospital
- Uab Hospital
- Uab Hospital
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
