Dr. Kirk Saddler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kirk Saddler, MD is a Dermatologist in Snellville, GA. They completed their residency with Brown University - Department of Dermatology
Dr. Saddler works at
Locations
Georgia Dermatology Partners2383 Pate St N, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 972-4845Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Georgia Dermatology Partners1515 River Pl Ste 300, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (770) 972-4845Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Georgia Dermatology Partners117 Lee Byrd Rd, Loganville, GA 30052 Directions (770) 972-4845Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Georgia Dermatology Partners3925 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 200, Brookhaven, GA 30319 Directions (770) 736-5206Monday8:30am - 3:30pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Humana Employers Health Plan of Georgia
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Not long waiting. Clean and welcoming reception staff. Dr Saddler was friendly, listened to me and was polite.His skills were obviously high and I was very satisfied with him. (Despite reviews I read from other clients).
About Dr. Kirk Saddler, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1013936178
Education & Certifications
- Brown University - Department of Dermatology
- Brown University Rhode Island Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saddler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saddler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saddler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saddler works at
Dr. Saddler has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saddler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Saddler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saddler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saddler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saddler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.