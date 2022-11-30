See All Family Doctors in Woodbury, MN
Dr. Kirk Scofield, MD

Family Sports Medicine
4.7 (10)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kirk Scofield, MD is a Family Sports Medicine Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They specialize in Family Sports Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.

Dr. Scofield works at Summit Orthopedics Woodbury (Woodlake Center) in Woodbury, MN with other offices in Eagan, MN and Vadnais Heights, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Orthopedics: Woodbury (Woodlake Center)
    2090 Woodwinds Dr, Woodbury, MN 55125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 968-5201
  2. 2
    Summit Orthopedics: Eagan Clinic
    2620 Eagan Woods Dr, Eagan, MN 55121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 968-5201
  3. 3
    Summit Orthopedics: Vadnais Heights Clinic
    3580 Arcade St, Vadnais Heights, MN 55127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 968-5201

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • Providence Alaska Medical Center

Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 30, 2022
    He was very informative and explained everything
    Anonymous — Nov 30, 2022
    
    
    About Dr. Kirk Scofield, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972573566
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Primary Care Sports Medicine, University of Minnesota- Minneapolis, Minnesota
    Residency
    • North Colorado Family Medicine
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
