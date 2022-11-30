Overview

Dr. Kirk Scofield, MD is a Family Sports Medicine Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They specialize in Family Sports Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Scofield works at Summit Orthopedics Woodbury (Woodlake Center) in Woodbury, MN with other offices in Eagan, MN and Vadnais Heights, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.