Dr. Kirk Sherris, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (20)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kirk Sherris, DPM

Dr. Kirk Sherris, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Sherris works at Kirk Sherris, DPM in Poulsbo, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sherris' Office Locations

    Liberty Bay Foot & Ankle
    20730 Bond Rd NE # 114, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe

Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Ankle Injury
Ankle Instability
Bunionette
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Fracture
Fracture Care
Heel Pain
Heel Spur
Ingrown Toenail
Neuromas
Sprain
Wound Care and Management
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 08, 2020
    Dr. Sherris did a great job diagnosing my foot issue. He conducted a friendly and very complete examination. I highly recommend him.
    Janet — Jul 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kirk Sherris, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1710073879
    Education & Certifications

    • Edgewater Medical Center
    • Edgewater Medical Center
    • Edgewater Medical Center
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kirk Sherris, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sherris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sherris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sherris works at Kirk Sherris, DPM in Poulsbo, WA. View the full address on Dr. Sherris’s profile.

    Dr. Sherris has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

