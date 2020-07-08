Overview of Dr. Kirk Sherris, DPM

Dr. Kirk Sherris, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Sherris works at Kirk Sherris, DPM in Poulsbo, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.