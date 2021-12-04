Overview of Dr. Kirk Steehler, DO

Dr. Kirk Steehler, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Upmc Hamot.



Dr. Steehler works at Ear Nose and Throat Specs Northwest PA in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.