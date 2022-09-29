Overview

Dr. Kirk Tiemann, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital and University Medical Center.



Dr. Tiemann works at Regal Park Medical Center, Lubbock, TX in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.