Dr. Kirk Wilson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirk Wilson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kirk Wilson, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN.
Dr. Wilson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Clinic3001 Broadway St NE Ste 500, Minneapolis, MN 55413 Directions (612) 871-1145
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
Amazing Dr with patients needs always put first.
About Dr. Kirk Wilson, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1508823543
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diarrhea and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.