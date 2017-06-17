Dr. Kirk Winward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirk Winward, MD
Overview of Dr. Kirk Winward, MD
Dr. Kirk Winward, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital and Intermountain Medical Center.
Dr. Winward works at
Dr. Winward's Office Locations
-
1
Retina Associates of Utah PC5169 S Cottonwood St Ste 630, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (435) 264-5612Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winward?
Dr. Winward is a hero to me. Thanks to his skill as an eye surgeon, I can still see. He repaired retinal detachments in both of my eyes, staying late on a Friday night for the second one. Thank you Dr. Winward for being there for me twice.
About Dr. Kirk Winward, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1962487611
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
- University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winward has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winward works at
Dr. Winward speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Winward. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.