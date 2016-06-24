Overview of Dr. Kirk Withrow, MD

Dr. Kirk Withrow, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Louisville.



Dr. Withrow works at Kirkland Clinic in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillitis, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.