Dr. Kirk Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kirk Young, MD
Dr. Kirk Young, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young's Office Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Brooklyn Heights186 Joralemon Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kirk Young, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.