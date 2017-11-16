See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Redwood City, CA
Dr. Kirkham Wood, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (26)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kirkham Wood, MD

Dr. Kirkham Wood, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Wood works at DEPARTMENT OF DERMATOLOGY in Redwood City, CA with other offices in Brighton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wood's Office Locations

    Stanford University Medical Center
    450 Broadway St, Redwood City, CA 94063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 725-5905
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    736 Cambridge St Fl 9, Brighton, MA 02135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 304-1924

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stanford Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Back Pain
Broken Neck
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Pain
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Laminoforaminotomy
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Myelopathy
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Periacetabular Osteotomy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Bone Cancer
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Difficulty With Walking
Disc Replacement
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Excision of Tibia or Fibula
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Gout
Hand Fracture
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Interlaminar Spacer
Joint Drainage
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteosarcoma
Pelvic Fracture
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylitis
Steroid Injection
Vertebral Column Tumors
    Nov 16, 2017
    I've known Dr. Wood for over 40 years and he is one of the most intelligent and caring doctors I've ever met. Additionally, he performed my back surgery in 2009. - a full success: from a near career ending spine/disc malformation to my now fully functional spine. I could not be more pleased with the outcome. I would confidently recommend Dr. Wood to anyone.
    Woolf in Fresno, CA — Nov 16, 2017
    About Dr. Kirkham Wood, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053388702
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

