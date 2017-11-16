Dr. Kirkham Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirkham Wood, MD
Overview of Dr. Kirkham Wood, MD
Dr. Kirkham Wood, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Wood works at
Dr. Wood's Office Locations
-
1
Stanford University Medical Center450 Broadway St, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 725-5905Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
- 2 736 Cambridge St Fl 9, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 304-1924
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wood?
I've known Dr. Wood for over 40 years and he is one of the most intelligent and caring doctors I've ever met. Additionally, he performed my back surgery in 2009. - a full success: from a near career ending spine/disc malformation to my now fully functional spine. I could not be more pleased with the outcome. I would confidently recommend Dr. Wood to anyone.
About Dr. Kirkham Wood, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1053388702
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood works at
Dr. Wood has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.