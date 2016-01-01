Dr. Kiron Das, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Das is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiron Das, MD
Overview
Dr. Kiron Das, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Locations
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-7784
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kiron Das, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 59 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1033289756
Education & Certifications
- CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
