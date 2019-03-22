Dr. Kirpal Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirpal Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Kirpal Singh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.
Locations
North Indy Surgical8402 Harcourt Rd Ste 815, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 872-1158
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Hancock Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I had a Whipple surgery .Dr singh was great you can trust him .he also has time to talk to his patients about anything you need .great surgeon I was out of the hospital in 4 days still working on recovery one day at a time
About Dr. Kirpal Singh, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.