Dr. Kirsten Avery, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and University of North Carolina Hospital.



Dr. Avery works at UNC Family Medicine at Blue Ridge in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.