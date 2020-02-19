Overview of Dr. Kirsten Edmiston, MD

Dr. Kirsten Edmiston, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Edmiston works at Inova Medical Group-General Surgery in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.