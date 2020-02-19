Dr. Kirsten Edmiston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edmiston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirsten Edmiston, MD
Overview of Dr. Kirsten Edmiston, MD
Dr. Kirsten Edmiston, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Edmiston works at
Dr. Edmiston's Office Locations
Inova Laboratories At Inova Schar Cancer Institute8081 Innovation Park Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-1660Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Edmiston is wonderful. Very caring and explains things in a calm, informative manner
About Dr. Kirsten Edmiston, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, German
- 1386630507
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- University of Maryland Medical System
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edmiston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edmiston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edmiston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edmiston speaks German.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Edmiston. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edmiston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edmiston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edmiston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.