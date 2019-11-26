Dr. Kirsten Flynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirsten Flynn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kirsten Flynn, MD is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their residency with University Nm/U Nm Hospital
Dr. Flynn works at
Locations
Spectrum Dermatology9500 E Ironwood Square Dr Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 571-4061Thursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Spectrum Dermatology20950 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Directions (480) 948-8401Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'm a new patient of Dr. Flynn's (3 months) but she has helped me more in those short 3 months than anyone skin related in my past. Only problem is that she has to be shared with other offices.
About Dr. Kirsten Flynn, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1558371179
Education & Certifications
- University Nm/U Nm Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flynn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flynn has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Lipomas and Shingles, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Flynn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flynn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.