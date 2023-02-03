Dr. Kirsten Franklin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirsten Franklin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kirsten Franklin, MD
Dr. Kirsten Franklin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Franklin's Office Locations
Ob/Gyn Of Atlanta3890 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 300, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (404) 252-1137Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Obstetrics and Gynecology of Atlanta4800 Olde Towne Pkwy Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (404) 252-1137Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:15am - 3:30pm
Obstetrics and Gynecology of Atlanta1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 800, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 252-1137
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Franklin is an excellent doctor. She is a great listener and makes you feel at ease. She’s very knowledgeable. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Kirsten Franklin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- University Of Georgia
