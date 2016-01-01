See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Reno, NV
Dr. Kirsten Frederiksen, MD

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kirsten Frederiksen, MD

Dr. Kirsten Frederiksen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They graduated from UMDNJ/SOM and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Frederiksen works at Renown Health Premier Care in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frederiksen's Office Locations

    Renown Health Premier Care
    10085 Double R Blvd Ste 325, Reno, NV 89521

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Obesity
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Overweight Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Kirsten Frederiksen, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1518057314
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ/SOM
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kirsten Frederiksen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frederiksen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frederiksen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frederiksen works at Renown Health Premier Care in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Frederiksen’s profile.

    Dr. Frederiksen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frederiksen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frederiksen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frederiksen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

