Dr. Kirsten Gage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors
- WA
- Seattle
- Dr. Kirsten Gage, MD
Dr. Kirsten Gage, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kirsten Gage, MD
Dr. Kirsten Gage, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Gage works at
Dr. Gage's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Palsy
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipedema
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Trigger Point Injection
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Brachial Plexus Palsy
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Cancer Pain
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nerve Block, Somatic
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Polymyositis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Post-Concussion Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Sacrum Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Stiff-Man Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Upper Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gage?
Dr Gage is phenomenal. She has helped me a great deal as I start to address longstanding issues as a result of cerebral palsy. She is patient, explains things well and clearly genuinely cares. I travel out of state to see her for treatment and she and her staff are always helpful and accommodating.
About Dr. Kirsten Gage, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- Female
- 1467897520
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gage accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gage using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gage works at
Dr. Gage has seen patients for Muscle Spasm, Limb Cramp and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gage has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.