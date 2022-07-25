Dr. Greene has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirsten Greene, MD
Overview of Dr. Kirsten Greene, MD
Dr. Kirsten Greene, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital and University Hospital.
Dr. Greene works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Greene's Office Locations
-
1
500 Ray C Hunt Drive500 Ray C Hunt Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 924-2224Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center1240 LEE ST, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions (434) 924-9333
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greene?
I have seen Dr. Greene several times to monitor prostate health and screen for cancer. She is patient, thorough, and sharp. I feel well cared for and recommend her highly.
About Dr. Kirsten Greene, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1023119013
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greene accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greene works at
Dr. Greene has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greene.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.