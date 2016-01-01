See All Nurse Midwives in Duluth, MN
Dr. Kirsten Indrelie, MD

Midwifery
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kirsten Indrelie, MD is a Midwife in Duluth, MN. 

Dr. Indrelie works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Moose Lake, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building
    420 E 1st St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805
    Essentia Health-Moose Lake Clinic
    4572 County Road 61, Moose Lake, MN 55767

Newborn Metabolic Screening
First Trimester Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    About Dr. Kirsten Indrelie, MD

    • Midwifery
    • English
    • 1033504071
    Education & Certifications

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    • Essentia Health - Moose Lake

    Dr. Kirsten Indrelie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Indrelie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Indrelie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Indrelie has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Indrelie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Indrelie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Indrelie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

