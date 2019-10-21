Overview

Dr. Kirsten Kaisner Duncan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Witham Health Services.



Dr. Kaisner Duncan works at Oak Street Health Speedway in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Zionsville, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

