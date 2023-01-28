Dr. Kirsten Kerrigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerrigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirsten Kerrigan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newington, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Newington375 Willard Ave Ste 1, Newington, CT 06111 Directions (860) 666-5111
Starling Physicians40 Dale Rd Ste 105, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 404-2137
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kerrigan and her staff are wonderful. They are very well trained and have many years of experience. I feel comfortable with my care and trust that im receiving the best treatment out there!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Kerrigan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerrigan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerrigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerrigan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerrigan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerrigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerrigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.