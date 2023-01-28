Overview of Dr. Kirsten Kerrigan, MD

Dr. Kirsten Kerrigan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newington, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Kerrigan works at Starling Physicians OB / GYN in Newington, CT with other offices in Avon, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.