Dr. Kirsten Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Kirsten Kim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci.
Locations
Halifax Health â€“ Primary Care, New Smyrna Beach870 Dunlawton Ave Ste 311, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 310-4807Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
She cares for her patients
About Dr. Kirsten Kim, MD
- Family Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1497017289
Education & Certifications
- Halifax Health Center for Family and Sports Medicine
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
