Dr. Kirsten Leu, MD

Medical Oncology
4.2 (10)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kirsten Leu, MD

Dr. Kirsten Leu, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Leu works at Nebraska Cancer Specialists-Physicians of Oncology Hematology West in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leu's Office Locations

    Bergan Office
    7500 Mercy Rd Ste 1300, Omaha, NE 68124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 393-3110
    Oncology Hematology West PC
    8303 Dodge St Ste 250, Omaha, NE 68114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 334-4773

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 23, 2019
    was really impressed with Dr Leu. She took the time to explain everything and even showed me my recent CT scan as compared to a previous CT scan. I would HIGHLY recommend her!
    Monica Choyeski — Aug 23, 2019
    About Dr. Kirsten Leu, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    • 1467432344
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Michigan Health System
    • University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
    • University of Iowa College of Medicine
    • University of Iowa
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leu works at Nebraska Cancer Specialists-Physicians of Oncology Hematology West in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Leu’s profile.

    Dr. Leu has seen patients for Soft Tissue Sarcoma and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Leu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

