Dr. Kirsten McDaniel, DO
Overview of Dr. Kirsten McDaniel, DO
Dr. Kirsten McDaniel, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Progress West Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. McDaniel works at
Dr. McDaniel's Office Locations
Bjc Medical Group Cardiolgy20 Progress Point Pkwy Ste 206, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (636) 344-1073
Hospital Affiliations
- Progress West Hospital
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am very pleased with the care and assistance Dr Mc Daniel has continued to provide. She has always been patient and understanding of my concerns. Takes time to answer all my questions. I highly recommend her as my gynecologist.
About Dr. Kirsten McDaniel, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
