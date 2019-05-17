See All Pediatricians in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Kirsten Mekelburg, MD

Pediatrics
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kirsten Mekelburg, MD

Dr. Kirsten Mekelburg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Mekelburg works at Children's Wellness Center in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mekelburg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Childrens Wellness Center
    755 Mount Vernon Hwy NE Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 303-1314

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Laryngitis
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Laryngitis

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 17, 2019
    Our son and daughter both see Dr. Mekelburg, and we have been so impressed with how attentive and responsive she is. When we've had to deal with health concerns, she addressed them quickly and even worked behind the scenes to consult with other specialists, checking on our status and helping us navigate the process. She is honest and compassionate, and we fully trust her. We also love her nurse, Miss Nyema. She is quick to return our calls and to answer our many questions with patience, reassurance and a smile. Truly thankful for this team.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kirsten Mekelburg, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295883437
    Education & Certifications

    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kirsten Mekelburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mekelburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mekelburg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mekelburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mekelburg works at Children's Wellness Center in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Mekelburg’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mekelburg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mekelburg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mekelburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mekelburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

