Dr. Kirsten Mekelburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mekelburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirsten Mekelburg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kirsten Mekelburg, MD
Dr. Kirsten Mekelburg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Mekelburg works at
Dr. Mekelburg's Office Locations
-
1
Childrens Wellness Center755 Mount Vernon Hwy NE Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 303-1314
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mekelburg?
Our son and daughter both see Dr. Mekelburg, and we have been so impressed with how attentive and responsive she is. When we've had to deal with health concerns, she addressed them quickly and even worked behind the scenes to consult with other specialists, checking on our status and helping us navigate the process. She is honest and compassionate, and we fully trust her. We also love her nurse, Miss Nyema. She is quick to return our calls and to answer our many questions with patience, reassurance and a smile. Truly thankful for this team.
About Dr. Kirsten Mekelburg, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1295883437
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mekelburg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mekelburg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mekelburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mekelburg works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mekelburg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mekelburg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mekelburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mekelburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.