Overview of Dr. Evan Athman, OTR

Dr. Evan Athman, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Grand Rapids, MN. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. Athman works at Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic in Grand Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.