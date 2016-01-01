See All Occupational Therapists in Grand Rapids, MN
Dr. Evan Athman, OTR

Occupational Therapy
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Grand Rapids, MN
Overview of Dr. Evan Athman, OTR

Dr. Evan Athman, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Grand Rapids, MN. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Virginia.

Dr. Athman works at Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic in Grand Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Athman's Office Locations

    Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic
    1542 Golf Course Rd Ste 203, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe Repair
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe Repair
Plantar Fasciitis

Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dr. Evan Athman, OTR
    About Dr. Evan Athman, OTR

    Specialties
    • Occupational Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1528605920
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Virginia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Evan Athman, OTR is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Athman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Athman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Athman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Athman works at Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic in Grand Rapids, MN. View the full address on Dr. Athman’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Athman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Athman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Athman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Athman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

