Dr. Kirsten Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirsten Phillips, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kirsten Phillips, MD
Dr. Kirsten Phillips, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toledo (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips' Office Locations
-
1
SHMG OB/GYN - Michigan St221 Michigan St NE Ste 600, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 774-7035
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phillips?
Valuable and appropriate
About Dr. Kirsten Phillips, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1831501279
Education & Certifications
- Tri Health Good Samaritan Hospital Campus
- University of Toledo (COM)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Preeclampsia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.