Overview of Dr. Kirsten Phillips, MD

Dr. Kirsten Phillips, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toledo (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at SHMG OB/GYN - Michigan St in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Preeclampsia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.