Dr. Kirsten Rojas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kirsten Rojas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with University Of California, Irvine Medical Center|University of California. Irvine Med Ctr.
Dr. Rojas works at
Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada9120 W Post Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 763-5907Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MGM Resorts Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Everytime my appointment always busy coz she's a good doctor I don't care how hours I'm waiting I deserve it coz she is so nice and she explains everything and I understand too spend her time and my time waiting for her is wort it.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1992860746
- University Of California, Irvine Medical Center|University of California. Irvine Med Ctr.
Dr. Rojas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rojas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rojas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rojas has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rojas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Rojas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rojas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rojas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rojas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.