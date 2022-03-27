Overview of Dr. Kirsten Silvey, MD

Dr. Kirsten Silvey, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med|University of New Mexico / Main Campus and is affiliated with Christus Saint Vincent Physicians Medical Center and CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Silvey works at Journal Center in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Santa Fe, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.