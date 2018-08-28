Dr. Alberto Cabo Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabo Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alberto Cabo Chan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alberto Cabo Chan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.
Locations
Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 Directions (701) 364-8900Monday8:00am - 5:15pmTuesday8:00am - 5:15pmWednesday8:00am - 5:15pmThursday8:00am - 5:15pmFriday8:00am - 5:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alberto Cabo Chan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1750512133
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
