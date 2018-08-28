Overview

Dr. Alberto Cabo Chan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Cabo Chan works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.