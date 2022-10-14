Overview of Dr. Kirsten Smith, MD

Dr. Kirsten Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.