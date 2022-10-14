Dr. Kirsten Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirsten Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Kirsten Smith, MD
Dr. Kirsten Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
-
1
Methodist Hospital7700 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (706) 863-9595
-
2
Advanced Doctors Prescribed Pharmacy4499 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 575-4334
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
She’s awesome! Very knowledgeable, kind and compassionate.
About Dr. Kirsten Smith, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1700095155
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.