Dr. Kirsten Teresi, DMD
Overview
Dr. Kirsten Teresi, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Palm Harbor, FL.
Dr. Teresi works at
Locations
Brooker Creek Dental Group36207 E Lake Rd, Palm Harbor, FL 34685 Directions (727) 416-6559Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Teresi is fantastic! I have had a litany of procedures completed by her (root canal, crowns, Invisalign) and all have gone exceedingly well! The staff at her office are also top notch. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Kirsten Teresi, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1124470877
Dr. Teresi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teresi accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Teresi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Teresi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Teresi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teresi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teresi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teresi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.